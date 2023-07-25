ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local limo company said it’s reeling from a recent theft. The business said it marred a high-profile visit of important international business people to New Mexico.

It’s been nearly a year since the city shut down its most notorious homeless camp. Since that closure, All American and Lucky Boys Limo Service said the problem in the park has sprawled into neighboring areas, affecting businesses like theirs.

“Now that they are not allowed there, or they don’t have an area they are wandering, and they’re making their residence or their place in front of the businesses because they don’t have anywhere else to go,” claimed All American Limos CEO Gala Garcia.

Garcia said, while she sympathizes with the homeless, she also has continued safety concerns. A recent theft cost her thousands of dollars.

“Unfortunately, yesterday, we had an incident where a transient walked in while we were all preparing vehicles and stole some of the keys that were near the front door,” Garcia recalled.

The stolen keys, Garcia said, were meant for two recently leased vehicles for some high-end international clients.

“We are excited to work with the Tourism Department and bring in a group for Korea. We have got about 5,600 visitors coming in. We are doing all of the airport transfers for them. They are coming from all around the world including influencers, dignitaries, and top execs.”

Garcia said that caused problems for the travelers’ big visit, including delays to their schedule, which left Garcia feeling discouraged for her business and the city.

“It’s embarrassing [that] we can’t bring clients around. We can’t bring and show the services that we have to offer. That disrupted our services to our client, our passengers, and not only that, but it was an embarrassment internationally,” Garcia said.

The business has filed a police report and has since re-keyed those vehicles.