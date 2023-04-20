ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s student government will receive $100,000 for a new escort program to improve safety on campus. The funds will pay for golf carts so students can be shuttled around campus by their peers. The “Lobo Lift” program will focus primarily on weekday evenings and will not run on weekends.

University police already escort students on request but the university hopes the new program can make students feel more comfortable because they won’t be walking on campus alone. The funds for the program are part of the $1.65M that the legislature approved for safety improvements at UNM.