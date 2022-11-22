ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Toys for Tots program hands out brand-new toys to children to make each child feel special during the holiday season. Toys for Tots is founded by the US Marine corps

They are asking the community for their help this holiday season. The program is three weeks away from donating the toys; and it’s crunch time. When you donate $20 they are able to buy three toys.

Paul Caputo, with Toys for Tots, explained how he understands the cost of living has gone up and that is why it’s crucial to help those families who will have it hard this holiday season. For more information about the event or how you can donate, visit their website.