ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Comic Con is in full swing and there is something to make everyone smile. There are a lot of vendors, both local and national, with tons of collectibles filling the Albuquerque Convention Center.
But the main event is always the stars. One of the actors in attendance was Sam J. Jones, or “Flash Gordon.” Even the big-name entertainers get excited to meet other celebs. “Duke City Comic Con, look who’s here.. myself, Taimak, Michael Beck, James Remar. You got Dog the Bounty Hunter, are you kidding me?” Jones said.
The Duke City Comic Con opens Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are only $20, kids who are 9 through 13 can get in for $5. Any under 9 are free.