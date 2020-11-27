The Sprouting Kitchen offers ideas on how to maximize Thanksgiving leftovers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving has come and gone and many people will have loads of leftovers to work with for the next week or so. What exactly can we do with all of those leftovers to make sure they don’t go to waste?

Fallon Bader, owner of The Sprouting Kitchen offers some ideas on what you can do to maximize your leftovers. She recommends saving turkey bones and simmering with carrots, celery, herbs for about two to three hours to create your own turkey stock.

Using that turkey stock as a base, you can then make your own posole. Fallon then soaks dried red chiles and blends them with garlic and tomato paste before adding them to the turkey stock.

Add in some leftover turkey and canned or dried hominy. Fallon likes to top her dish with radish, avocado, cilantro, or tortilla chips.

The Sprouting Kitchen offers online cooking classes to create healthy and delicious meals. Their recipes highlight seasonal produce and support growing local, and sustainable community food systems. For more information and additional recipes, visit thesproutingkitchen.org.

