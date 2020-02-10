Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

The Shrine Circus rolls into Albuquerque

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Shriners of New Mexico have taken over Expo New Mexico once again.

The Shrine Circus held its largest annual fundraiser at Tingley Coliseum in a show of death-defying aerial acts, and animal attractions. The fundraiser was all about raising money for the Ballut Shriners of News Mexico. They support children throughout the state, outreach clinics locally, and assisting families with transportation to their medical facilities.

“This circus allows us to raise money for our operating expenses. It does allow us to have a facility able to bring physicians to Albuquerque and other parts of New Mexico,” said Steve Gough of the New Mexico Shriners. They had a total of eight shows this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞