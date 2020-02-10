The Shrine Circus rolls into Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Shriners of New Mexico have taken over Expo New Mexico once again.

The Shrine Circus held its largest annual fundraiser at Tingley Coliseum in a show of death-defying aerial acts, and animal attractions. The fundraiser was all about raising money for the Ballut Shriners of News Mexico. They support children throughout the state, outreach clinics locally, and assisting families with transportation to their medical facilities.

“This circus allows us to raise money for our operating expenses. It does allow us to have a facility able to bring physicians to Albuquerque and other parts of New Mexico,” said Steve Gough of the New Mexico Shriners. They had a total of eight shows this weekend.