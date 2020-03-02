The Salvation Army celebrates 125 years of continuous service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – For the last 125 years, the Salvation Army has been serving Albuquerque by addressing people’s physical needs as well as their spiritual needs. Captain of the Salvation Army in Albuquerque, Dwaine Breazeale visits the set to discuss what services the organization provides as well as their upcoming events.

A part of the Christian church, the Salvation Army strives to preach the gospel and to service those who are suffering without discrimination.

“First of all we’re a church, we always put a focus on that but none of the services we offer are predicated on being a part of a church. So we do things like our social services programs, we do utility assistance, eviction prevention, bus passes, emergency food boxes, and if there are other things that don’t fit into those major categories you know we try and be a safety net so nobody slips through the cracks,” said Dwaine.

Recurring gifts to The Salvation Army allows the organization to expand its services. The Salvation Army also welcomes individuals to volunteer with the organization.

The Alumni Sobriety Banquet will be held to celebrate the success of the men who have gone through the organization’s program of continued sobriety. The event will be on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army office located at 4301 Bryn Mawr Dr. NE. Attendees are encouraged to dress in business attire with guest attendance costing $25.

Special awards will be announced at the event. Guests are asked to RSVP by May 11 at 505-881-4292.

During National Salvation Army Week from May 11 through May 17, the organization will have open house refreshments and tours at each of its locations. The Salvation Army will also showcase some of the many services it offers in Albuquerque.

Call 505-881-4292 to schedule a personal tour.