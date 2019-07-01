‘The Salon’ project delayed after limited funds, mold found in building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico non-profit has big plans to help sex trafficking victims in Albuquerque. However, they say they didn’t expect their latest project of turning a salon on Central into a drop-in center to be thrown so far off schedule.

It was a year ago that Street Safe New Mexico, a non-profit, said a new place to help homeless women and sex trafficking victims would open in Albuquerque. The group has offered services to help women in the area for a decade. They’ve been waiting to open a permanent location of business off Central and Wyoming. “It’s a big step for us. It means having a home for ourselves and having temporary housing, even if it’s just day by day, for drop in for the victims who are out here and who are in so much need,” said Kathleen Burke, Associated Director of Street Safe New Mexico

The 50s-era building has been dubbed “The Salon.” The Carpenter’s Union is helping rehab it as a drop-in center. Their goal is to help with housing and internet access so that the women staying their can search for jobs, take a shower and do their laundry.

However, that dream is taking much longer than expected with limited funds and some unforeseen problems like asbestos and mold. “It adds up, and we’re hoping that our community will step forward and help us make this happen,” said Burke.

Burke also says when the doors do finally open, people should not be concerned about the center attracting the wrong crowd to the area. “It will help lift up the neighborhood as a whole and the less suffering we all have to see on our streets, the better.”

The opening date is still up in the area, but they plan to have it finished by the end of the summer. Learn more about Street Safe New Mexico. Learn more about “The Salon.”