ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced that Nickelodeon’s “The Really Loud House” is resuming production in Albuquerque with season two. The live-action TV series follows Lincoln Loud, played by Wolfgang Schaeffer, and his best friend, Clyde, played by Jahzir Bruno, as they go on adventures and manage life with Lincoln’s ten sisters.

The second season is produced by Tim Hobert (“Scrubs,” “The Middle,” “Community”), Jonathan Judge (“Life in Pieces,” “Young Sheldon”), and Michael Rubiner (“The Loud House”). The show will be based at The Studios at the Journal Center.

According to the film office, the production has employed a total of 135 New Mexico crew members, 100 New Mexico background actors, and 10 New Mexico principal actors.