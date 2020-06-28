The Range’s Menaul location has its last day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A longtime favorite restaurant is closing its doors and New Mexicans are sharing their disappointment.

Sunday marks the Range Cafe’s last day serving up new Mexican cuisine at the location off I-25 and Menaul. Customers enjoying their final meal there shared their sadness at the closure of this spot after 17 years in business. “I am deeply saddened by the closing of this location. Honestly, I used to break bread here so many times with so many friends, family members,” said customer Cayla Montoya-Manzo.

“I’m really going to miss it. i can go to the other sites but this one is sort of special,” another customer Penny Emerson said. It’s unclear why it’s closing, but the cafe says workers have been given the option to transfer to the other locations that are still open in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, and Los Lunas.