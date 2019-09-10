The Powell Brothers perform at the State Fair for the first time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Houston-based Powell Brothers will be playing the New Mexico State Fair for the first time Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Brothers Taylor and Blake Powell started playing music together at a young age. “Our dad played bass at our church and we wanted to hang out with pops so picked up instruments kind of just hanging out with dad and then one thing led to another,” Blake said.

They actually didn’t think at first to pursue music professionally. “We were thinking about going different directions. Blake was moving to Nashville and I was working in Texas. We decided, before we leave, let’s make a record together. Something just to have. Here we are, five years later, it went very well,” said Taylor Powell.

The Powell Brothers released their first full-length album Leave on the Light on Valentine’s Day this year and features 10 tracks written by the brothers.

They will be performing Tuesday, September 10th at the New Mexico State Fair Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, September 11th at Bucking Bar at 9 p.m.