‘The Odd Couple’ comes to Albuquerque Little Theatre

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Little Theatre is dedicated to putting on high-quality productions and after taking a break due to COVID, they are back in action with a production of “The Odd Couple”. Actor Matt Heath discusses what the community can expect from this performance.

A classic comedy by Neil Simon, “The Odd Couple” opens with a group of men assembling to play cards in the cluttered apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. Recently separated from his wife, a depressed and finicky Felix Unger arrives with the unlikely pair deciding to room together.

“The Odd Couple” runs from October 22 through November 7 with curtain times on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A Saturday matinee will be on October 30 at 2 p.m. and a Thursday performance on November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 65 and older, and $19 for students. Children 12 and under are $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit albuquerquelittletheatre.org.