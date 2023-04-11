ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nuclear Museum is hosting Discovery After Dark, for adults on Friday, April 21. The evening will be full of fun and hands-on experiments for guests ages 21 and over.

Guests can enjoy the Nuclear Museum’s exhibits and participate in hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math activities. People will also get to participate in science experiments ranging from making your own slime to liquid nitrogen ice cream and more. There will be food trucks and adult beverages that will be available for purchase.

This event will be Friday, April 21 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online for $15.