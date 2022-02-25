ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of the Amazon Prime short “The Noodle Man,” is bringing his traveling Thai pop-up to Albuquerque. Dream Kasestatad is behind the traveling Thai pop-up, Pranom. Pranom has been traveling the nation cooking Thai food and partnering with local eateries.
Kasestatad says he named Pranom after his grandma, who taught him and his family how to cook. Being from west Texas, Kasestatad adds a unique hometown twist to his food. Kasestatad and Pranom will be in Albuquerque over the weekend. He will be at Sister Bar on Saturday, February 26; Bow Arrow Brewery on Sunday, February 27; and High and Dry Brewery on Monday, February 28.
Kasestatad says he will be featuring a different item each day. For more information, you can visit @pranompopup on Instagram.