ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of the Amazon Prime short “The Noodle Man,” is back in Albuquerque. Dream Kasestatad the chef and owner of the nation-traveling Thai food pop-up, Pranom, is cooking and partnering up with local breweries, eateries, and hotels around town.

Dream Kasestatad has kept busy traveling all over the country, but enjoys his time in the Duke City. “Albuquerque feels like my second home,” said Kasestatad.

Pranom will be in town from July 5-10.

For more information visit his social media account @pranopopup.