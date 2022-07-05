ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of the Amazon Prime short “The Noodle Man,” is back in Albuquerque. Dream Kasestatad the chef and owner of the nation-traveling Thai food pop-up, Pranom, is cooking and partnering up with local breweries, eateries, and hotels around town.
Dream Kasestatad has kept busy traveling all over the country, but enjoys his time in the Duke City. “Albuquerque feels like my second home,” said Kasestatad.
Pranom will be in town from July 5-10.
- Tuesday, 5th The Burque Bake House
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, 6th at Bow & Arrow Brewing Co.
- Time: 5 p.m. – 9p.m.
- Thursday, 7th at Sister Bar
- Time: 5p.m.
- Friday, the 8th at Boxing Bear Brewing Co. Firestone Taproom location
- Time: 5p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, the 9th at Gravity Bound Brewing Co
- Time: 12 p.m. – 5p.m.
- Sunday, the 10th at La Cumbre Brewing Company (brewery location)
- Time: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Monday, the 11th at Prairie Hill Café inside Plaza Hotel, Las Vegas, NM
- Time: 5p.m. – 9 p.m.
For more information visit his social media account @pranopopup.