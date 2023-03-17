ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico VA Medical Center takes care of our nation’s heroes providing medical care throughout the state of New Mexico and southern Colorado. They are hosting on-site hiring fairs that are designed to connect job seekers with positions in hopes of securing more staff to take care of our veterans.

At the hiring fair they will be looking at your qualifications and interviews. If selected you will go through the pre-employment process that day. It allows them to get on board faster.

They hope that host a hiring fair to recruit various occupations including registered nurses, nursing assistants, advanced medical support assistants, advanced medical support assistants, medical support assistants, housekeeping aides, food assistants, housekeeping aides, food service workers, social workers, police, psychologists, and pharmacy technicians.

This event will be Saturday, March 18 from 8 a.m.to 3 p.m. Located at 1501 San Pedro Drive, Southwest, Building 2. The Hiring Fair will also be having food trucks as well as a DJ.