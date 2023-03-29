ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the music of an iconic rock band to the concert stage. The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is pleased to bring the music, of none other than ‘Queen’ to the concert stage with ‘The show must go on.’

The concert will feature Queen’s most popular songs including “Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Under Pressure, We Are the Champions, and the concert title The Show Must Go On.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 2 at 3:00 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque. Ticket range from $25-$45 for all performances is on sale now.