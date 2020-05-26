‘The Needle’ details man’s near-death experience and rescue from Creston Needle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On August 13, 2017, Josh Collman fell 100 feet from the Creston Needle in Colorado and landed on a ledge the size of a dinner table. Collman discusses his book that he co-authored, “The Needle: Finding Heroes” that details his near-death experience, the rescue, and the life he built following the event.

An avid mountaineer, Collman says he and his climbing partner set out to traverse Creston Needle and Creston Peak. Having climbed Creston Needle previously, Collman knew descending the area was very dangerous.

Although he said he was tired, Collman and his partner ended up summiting both peaks. During their descent on Creston Needle, Collman slipped, scraping his hands as he tried to stop himself.

Collman then slipped into a free fall and landed on an area that was about four feet by six feet. “At that time I just was basically praying, ‘please knock me out I don’t want to feel this’ I was screaming on the way down,” said Collman.

After falling about 100 feet, he realized his tibia bone was protruding from his ankle. Luckily, the pair was able to receive cell phone coverage to contact 911.

A ground rescue crew and air rescue crew were deployed and Collman’s partner was able to create a tourniquet on his injury to prevent further bleeding. His rescue was delayed due to weather conditions that included thunder, lightning, and hail.

Collman’s full account of his rescue is detailed in “The Needle” along with his recovery. “I want people to be aware of the good people out there whether they’re just fleeting in your life or ones that really impact,” said Collman. “These are the ones that do things for others and not expect anything for themselves.”

“The Needle” is available on Amazon.