‘The Nature Fix’ explores the impact of nature on the brain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While we’ve always known nature makes people feel better, now we have the science to prove it. Florence Williams traveled around the world to research the many benefits of nature and her findings and inspiration can be found in her book titled “The Nature Fix”.

Donor relations manager at the Nature Conservancy in New Mexico, Sallie Hoefer discusses the book and the interactive virtual event that will feature Florence Williams herself. Hoefer explains the book explores the science behind how nature makes you happier, healthier, and more creative.

“Some of the research that she found shows that time in nature relaxes your face muscles, it gives your frontal cortex a break, which is the part of our brain that you use day to day in technology so that’s really helpful,” said Hoefer. “It also lowers your blood pressure, even 15 minutes spent outside listening to bird songs, taking a walk around the block can really improve your health and well-being.”

Florence moved from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado to Washington D.C. where she had less access to trails and open spaces. Hoefer explains that during this transition, Florence noticed a significant impact in her mood, productivity, and imagination which led her to explore the impact of nature on the brain.

“The Nature Fix” can be purchased online through a variety of retailers including Barnes & Noble, Amazon and is also available as an audiobook.

The Nature Conservancy in New Mexico will be hosting a free, Zoom virtual event on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. where Florence will discuss her research and will be answering any questions attendees may have. To register for the event, visit the Nature Conservancy’s website.

The Nature Conservancy is a global nonprofit organization that aims to create a world where people and nature can thrive. Founded in the United States in 1951, The Nature Conservancy is one of the most wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world.