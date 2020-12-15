The Nature Conservancy releases Climate-Ready Tree List for Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the effects of climate change become more apparent, The Nature Conservancy in New Mexico and several partners have released the first Climate-Ready Tree List specifically designed for Albuquerque. Urban Conservation Director Sarah Hurteau discusses this list and why the trees are so important.

The Nature Conservancy is the world’s largest conservation organization and has been working in New Mexico for 40 years. TNC works to create a world where people and nature can thrive and aims to conserve the lands and waters that all life depends on.

TNC has collaborated with tree experts from across the southwest, evaluating 136 different trees to discover which ones will thrive in our current and future climate. The organization reports that it is important to put the right tree in the right place so that the tree has enough above and below ground space needed to reach its full potential.

Read the full Climate-Ready Tree List for Albuquerque online. For more information on The Nature Conservancy in New Mexico, visit nature.org or their Facebook page.

Latest Community News: