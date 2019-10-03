The Nature Conservancy, local breweries celebrate OktoberForest

All month long, The Nature Conservancy and two local breweries will be celebrating OktoberForest, a campaign that raises awareness about the important role forests play in providing clean water as beer is 95% water and 40% of the world’s usable water comes from forests.

Forests are critical in many ways as they shade streams, lakes, and snow from evaporation. The forest floor helps to filter sediment and tree roots hold the soil together storing water.

The Nature Conservancy is partnering with Second Street Brewery and Bosque Brewing Co. in order to highlight the need to protect and restore the Earth’s forests. In honor of OktoberForest, both breweries have made special brews and will promote them via social media as well as passing out specially made coasters to customers.

You can help support the campaign by texting TREES to 9779 and learn how to plant a tree today. To learn more about the OktoberForest campaign, click here.