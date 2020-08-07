The Nature Conservancy in New Mexico embarks on reforestation initiative in Jemez Mts.

WATCH: Full interview with Collin Haffey, conservation manager at The Nature Conservancy in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of acres of southwestern forests have burned over the last decade, decimating land and creating concerns with water security. The Nature Conservancy and their partners have started a reforestation initiative designed to bring scorched land back to life in the face of climate change.

Conservation manager at the Nature Conservancy in New Mexico, Collin Haffey discusses the initiative. The “After the Fire, Seeding New Mexico’s Future” effort is designed to bring back 4,000 acres of scorched land in the Jemez Mountains following the 2011 Conchas Fire.

The initiative will help to plant ponderosa pine and Douglas fir trees in large burn scars where they can’t grow back on their own. The superintendent of NMSU’s John T.Harrington Forestry Research Center, Dr. Owen Burney is helping to lead the effort by growing the trees at a nursery in Mora.

Baby trees will be planted this fall by project partners.