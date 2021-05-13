The Nature Conservancy hosting virtual event ‘Revitalizing Cultural Burning Practices, New Mexico and Beyond’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Revitalizing Cultural Burning Practices, New Mexico and Beyond is a free, virtual event that will highlight the longstanding relationship between American Indian cultures and fire. Indigenous Peoples Burning Network Director Mary Huffman discussed the event as well as the benefits of cultural burning.

The Nature Conservancy in New Mexico is hosting a virtual event, Revitalizing Cultural Burning Practices, New Mexico and Beyond. The virtual event is on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is moderated by Lindsey Quam, Deputy Director of Forests/Forestry and tribal Liaison, NM Forestry Division. The event is free, but registration is required.