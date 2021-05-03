The National Institute of Flamenco welcomes guest artists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big news for the National Institute of Flamenco UNM Dance Program. Guest Artists Valeriano Paños and Rafael Estévez will teach in the UNM Dance Program’s Flamenco Concentration and rehearsing with and setting choreography on Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company. Paños, Estévez, and Executive Director Marisol Encinias provides details on the new development.

Rehearsals will happen in the studios at the Institute. People will have the chance to watch some of the rehearsals virtually on May 7 at 3 p.m. Head over to nifnm.org for more information.