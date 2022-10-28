ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco and the National Hispanic Cultural Center is proud to present “çiertas danças” featuring Yjastros: The American flamenco repertory company this fall.

The American Flamenco Repertory Company invites artists Rafael Estévez and Valeriano Paños, and musical guests Alicia Morales and Ángel Ruíz. “A week-long process leading to this concert. Rafael Estévez and Valeriano Paños are very creative minds not just in the realm of flamenco but just remarkable artists,” said Carlos Menchaca, principal dancer Yjastros.

Yjastros celebrate their fall concert season with a diverse array of powerful flamenco dance and music. The powerhouse Albuquerque Flamenco Company will showcase new choreographies by Estévez and Paños featuring music created collaboratively among Estévez, Paños, Joaquín Encinias, and guest musicians Morales and Ruíz. Guest dancers and choreographers Rafael Estévez and Valeriano Paños, winners of the 2019 Spanish National Dance Prize for choreography, will present their groundbreaking work SILENCIOS.

The show will take place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque. Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. & Nov.12 at 4 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nhccnm.org.