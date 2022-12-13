ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco is proud to present “La Estrella: A Flamenco Journey of the Kings’ Quest” in Albuquerque this weekend. This magical show will feature Flamenco dance and music and a wonderful story that will captivate audiences of all ages.

The National Institute of Flamenco (NIF) is a 501(c)3 arts nonprofit based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The mission of the Institute is to preserve flamenco’s artistry, history, and culture by presenting the finest flamenco in the world and educating the American family in this art form while emphasizing the positive influence of art on family and community.

La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the Kings’ Quest will be at Rodey Theatre, which is located at the University of New Mexico Campus, on Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. If interested, you can purchase tickets at unmtickets.com, call 505-925-5858, or visit the UNM Box Office. Tickets vary from $25- $35.