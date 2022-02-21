ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16th annual celebration ‘Carnaval 2022: Queenie, Queen of Carnaval’ at the National Hispanic Cultural Center is coming up. The celebration started back in 2002 and has been a part of their annual programming ever since.

This long-standing event has a lot in store this year, showrunner Frank Leto and Dancer Victoria Gutierrez explain what is happening and how to check it out. This event celebrates life and usually takes place before Lent. The purpose is to indulge in the things that you are going to give up during this holiday.

The Carnaval will include a number of stunning costumes, performances, and live music. It will take place on February 25 and February 26 starting at 7:30 p.m. to join in on all the festivities you can call the National Hispanic Cultural Center or visit their website.