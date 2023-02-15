ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Dance Institute of New Mexico is presenting its Winter Dances performance “Moving Stories” this weekend at The Hiland Theater. The live performances will be Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Hiland Artistic Director, Layla Amis, says that the performance will feature about 30 student dancers, ranging in age from 10 to 16, from the company in collaboration with San Francisco-based choreographer’s company, Robert Moses’ KIN.

NDI New Mexico was founded in 1994 and uses the power of dance to motivate children to develop discipline, excellence, and confidence. The institute provides a variety of in-school and after-school dance programs to children ages 3 to 17.

Tickets for the upcoming performance are “pay what you can” as little as $5 with a suggested price of $25. For more information visit ndi-nm.org.