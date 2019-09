Actor Liam Neeson attends the premiere for “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” at Alice Tully Hall during the 56th New York Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor Liam Neeson will be in New Mexico this month filming the Border drama, “The Minutemen.”

It’s the story of a rancher on the Arizona border who becomes an unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy fleeing cartel assassins.

Filming will take place in To’Hajiilee, Albuquerque, Belen, Rio Rancho, and the Jemez Pueblo.

The production will employ 90 New Mexico crew members, 15 New Mexico actors, and 150 local background talent.