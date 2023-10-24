ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Broadway’s most popular shows is here in Albuquerque, but putting on a production the size of The Lion King takes the work of dozens of artists.

Brian Westmoreland is the production stage manager of the show and the mastermind behind it all for over two years. Westmoreland says working on this production is the job of a lifetime. “It’s definitely one of the dream shows, it’s kind of the dream I never dared to dream,” said Westmoreland.

His work starts a day before the entire crew of about 135 arrives in a new city. Not to mention a crew of locals who handle things like wardrobe. “I will go around and make sure the theater has dress rooms to accommodate everyone and I’ll assign all the office spaces and the different areas the departments will work in,” said Westmoreland.

The southern California native graduated from UCLA. After working on different productions, he knew live theater was where he wanted to start his career. Westmoreland said with all the pre-production work, the payoff is showtime.

There are just a couple of more weeks left to catch the show. The Lion King will be at Popejoy Hall until November 5th.