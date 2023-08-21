ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jennifer Riordan Foundation is a local organization that is committed to spreading and recognizing acts of kindness.

The Jennifer Riordan Foundation’s goal is to promote, create, and spread acts of kindness that are happening in the community. ‘The community always knows every time there’s a bad story out there and you see 500 volunteers for every bad story,’ said Michael Riordan, President of the Jenifer Riordan Foundation. They are trying to have people come support and spread kindness in the community.

They will be hosting a ‘Kindness Night’ at Isotopes Park, on September 19, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and they ask for people to add #KINDNESS at checkout. Purchase tickets here.

For more information visit thejenniferriordanfoundation.org.