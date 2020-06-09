The Grants Collective is now Pivotal New Mexico, helping non-profits secure funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grants Collective is a non-profit organization that works with other non-profits and public entities around the state to grow their business by securing federal and other grant funding. Now, they’re rebranding themselves.

CEO Terry Brunner discusses why the organization is rebranding and how it better reflects their vision. The Grants Collective is now Pivotal New Mexico and features the tagline, The Point of Impact, which better reflects the organization’s vision to support organizations in having the resources needed to improve the social, economic, and educational outlook in the state.

In early January the executive leadership began the rebranding process. Pivotal New Mexico contracted with an Albuquerque-based communications firm, Sunny505, to create a new look and feel for the organization in addition to its new website and the rebranding process continued during the state’s COVID-19 health orders.

Pivotal New Mexico also launched a new program for its organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by the Thornburg Foundation and Anchorum Foundation, Pivotal New Mexico provides state non-profits with information on COVID-19 funding sources, assistance applying for funding, as well as additional help to get organizations through the crisis.

“Well we’re trying to connect funders with non-profits and the available funding that’s out there so if they need operations funds, maybe they’re an organization that purchases food to distribute in the community, there’s all sorts of funders out there that are attempting to get money out to non-profits and they’ve adjusted their programs to do just that and we have a list on our website, PivotalNM.org on some of the organizations, a lot of foundations in the state and other groups have adjusted their funding to try to deploy more resources out more quickly to help organizations deal with the crisis,” said Brunner.

Brunner encourages the public to visit your local non-profits to see if you can contribute or volunteer during this difficult time. For additional information, visit Pivotal New Mexico’s website.