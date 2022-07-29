ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Intertribal ceremonial is one of New Mexico’s longest-running and historic events. This year is the 100th anniversary. Starting in 1922, the ceremony features Native American and indigenous intertribal cultures. It also includes heritage and art in both traditional and contemporary presentations.

The event will be a mixture of in-person and virtual events.

Scheduled events include:

One World Beat – Native American & Indigenous Tribal Processions & Performance Showcases

Rodeo Events

Ceremonial Queen and Princess Pageants

Juried Art Show & Opening Night Wine Gala

Virtual Artisans Market

5k Run/Walk

Parades

Powwow

Navajo Song & Dance

Film Festival

The Ceremonial Centennial celebration will be a week-long full of events, starting August 4-14, located at Red Rock Park in Gallup New Mexico. Visit their website to purchase tickets and for other information.