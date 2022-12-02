ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallery ABQ at Hoffmantown Center is an artist-owned gallery that offers a wide variety of mediums, subjects and styles. This month they are proud to present the 2022 Salon Show “Ode to Joy and Peace” featuring artists Amelia Myer and Dana Millen.

Some of the paintings that will be featured will be a series, Dana Millen started when she visited Colombia this past summer. She mentioned that she gets inspired by traveling, and she has visited plenty of countries around the world. Now living here she is inspired by all the art and culture she finds throughout New Mexico.

The reception is on Dec. 2, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 pm at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque. For more information, visit www.thegalleryabq.com or Facebook @TheGalleryAbq.