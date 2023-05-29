ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallery ABQ is an artist-owned contemporary art gallery that has been is business for over 20 years. Each month, they feature a new artist and salon show. In June, the gallery will present “The Healing Power of Art.”

The salon show, “The Healing Power of Art: Resilience 2023,” features the Rio Rancho Art Association, with Alison Robbenhaar oil paintings featured in the Main Gallery. The reception will be on June 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Gallery ABQ, in the Hoffmantown Shopping Center on Menaul.

At the reception, community members can meet the artists and learn about their pieces. The event is sponsored by Tractor Brewery. For more information about The Gallery ABQ, click here.