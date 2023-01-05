ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallery ABQ in Hoffmantown is an artist-owned gallery of fine artists. They offer a wide variety of mediums, subjects, and styles in a welcoming, creative space. They have an amazing show to kick off this year.

The Gallery ABQ will be hosting the January 2023 Salon Show titled, “Three Award-Winning MasterWorks Artists.” In their main gallery, they will have a featured artist, Craig Frankowski to showcase oil work. There will be a reception for the event on Jan. 6 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. located at 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque. Those who cannot make the event can view the show from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit thegalleryabq.com.