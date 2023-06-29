ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallery ABQ is a contemporary fine art gallery, which artists own and has been in business for over 20 years. Each month, they feature a new artist and salon show. For the month of July, the gallery is presenting “Craig’s Menagerie.”

The gallery is located on the SW corner of Menaul and Wyoming Blvds. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., they are closed Sunday and Monday. The artist for this month’s Salon Show is “Craig’s Menagerie”. For more information visit thegalleryabq.com.