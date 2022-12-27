ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the end of the year rapidly approaches many of us are looking forward to a better 2023 and beyond. Now is the ideal time to invest funds for future education. Marketing Director of the Education Trust Board of New Mexico, Carolyn Fittipaldi is breaking join the importance of investing.

The Education Plan is a 529 Education Saving Plan which will help fund future education expenses. This could prevent the burden of student loans many face. The funds could be used for more than just tuition, individuals can also use these funds for room and board, books, fees, computers and much more. The 529 Education Saving Plan can also be used for community colleges, trade schools, professional schools and certificate programs.

“It’s so important and it’s never too early and it’s never too late to start saving,” said Fittipaldi. The average student leaves college with about $30,000 in debt and the cost of college is not just tuition. The education plan takes about 10-15 minutes to create and start investing For more information, visit theeducationplan.com.