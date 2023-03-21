ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dress to impress is the theme of this next upcoming event. The Duke City Zoot Suits are hosting its 1st Annual Pachuco Ball.

The reason for this ball is to bring the Pachuco Culture to Albuquerque. The group and event are working to highlight the history and culture of the zoot suit. Yolanda Romero Owner of Duke City Zoot Suits attended a similar event in California and wanted to bring it here, as she explained. Tickets for the Pachuco Ball are $40 for single tickets or $60 for two. Tickets will include a dancing event, live music and dinner. There will also be a silent auction and giveaways from the movie Blood In Blood Out.

Thomas Romero and Yolando Romero grew up with the Chicano culture and wearing zoot suits highlights that. They strongly encourage anyone who has a Zoot Suit to wear it. “The Zoot suits are like magic it’s not like wearing a pair of pants, you become a whole different person,” Yolanda Romero says. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://elpachuco.com/.