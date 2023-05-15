ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Motor Events and Cafe Bella Coffee are coming together once again to bring their Annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will be officially taking part in the world’s largest and most stylish charitable motorcycle event. The event supports raising funds and awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research The ride will take place this weekend on Sunday, May 21.

This will be its 11-year celebration which features classic and vintage style motorcycles and attendees are encouraged to dress ‘dapper’. Funds raised by The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will go to power Movember’s work.

Those who would like to learn more about the event can visit, gentlemansride.com.