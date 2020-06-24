The Daily Show praises Albuquerque’s plans for unarmed first responders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourth of July is right around the corner, and many people seem to be starting their celebration early, but their neighbors don't like it. A quick search on neighborhood apps like Nextdoor and 311, shows dozens of people who are fed up with hearing the loud cracking of illegal fireworks every night.

"Just south of my street is a big open desert, in the Pajarito area. I'm down the street from Atrisco Heritage High School, and I'm concerned with a wildfire starting," said Rick Zamaroon, an Albuquerque resident who says he's been hearing fireworks every night for the past few weeks.