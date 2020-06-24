The Daily Show praises Albuquerque’s plans for unarmed first responders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque got a recent shout out on a popular news satire show. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah praised the newly announced branch of first responders called the Albuquerque Community Safety Department. Noah says it’s basically like Ghostbusters. Mayor Tim Keller announced that program last week in response to nationwide calls for police reform.
