‘The Curse’ starts ‘Los Cursitos’ to cater to young New Mexico United fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United’s supporters group, The Curse, is expanding their roster after a successful first season that saw their initial prediction of 50 members end with more than eleven times that.

The group announced Tuesday they will start a children’s auxiliary group called Los Cursitos for fans 13 and under.

David Carl, the president of The Curse, said the idea came from members who are also parents that wanted an outlet for their kids. Carl said the group will expand tailgates and events to have more for the younger generation. That includes food, activities, and a chance to create their own large banners, or “tifo,” that are displayed during matches.

Carl said the idea is to expand the reach of United’s fanbase, either by kids joining Los Cursitos, or simply just joining in on the fun. “Let’s make something that’s specifically designed to provide for our kids; specifically designed to make supporting United as fun as possible for kids of any age,” he said.

Joining the group won’t mean younger fans will have to sit in sections 116 & 118 behind the goal either, said Carl. “Not every Curse member is in those sections,” said Carl. “You’re not obligated to sit in that section, we have members all over the stadium.”

Membership for Los Cursitos will be $25 and include an exclusive scarf and membership card. Carl said the card will work much like the one offered by The Curse, but instead of breweries, discounts will be offered at more kid-friendly locations like Rude Boy Cookies, already a partner of the new program.

To sign your child up to Los Cursitos, or to join The Curse yourself, visit CurseNM.com.