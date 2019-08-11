The Curse hosts ‘Unidos con El Paso Blood Drive’ at Starr Brothers Brewery

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Curse is hosting a ‘Unidos con El Paso Blood Drive’ event at Starr Brothers Brewery on Sunday.

The drive runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a mobile blood bank will be at the brewery collecting donations. According to the event’s Facebook post, 10% of all proceeds from food, drinks, and Curse merchandise will be donated to the El Paso Shooting Victim’s Fund.

The post also states a team-signed jersey will be auctioned off with proceeds as well. While all of the blood drive donation times have filled up, walk-ins will still be allowed and donations can be made to the El Paso Victim’s Fund.

A watch party is scheduled afterward at 7 p.m. as New Mexico United will play against Portland Timbers 2.

