‘The Cleaning Lady’ to film in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new TV show will be filming in Albuquerque.

The New Mexico Film Office says Fox pilot ‘The Cleaning Lady’ will film in the Duke City. The show is about a Filipina doctor who comes to the US in hopes of getting medical treatment for her son but when the system fails her, she becomes an on-call ‘cleaning lady’ for the mob.

It follows her rise as she plays the game by her own rules. The production is employing 120 New Mexico crew members and 20 actors.

