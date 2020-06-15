The city is asking the public to weigh in on 2021 audit plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public can now weigh in on the City audit plan for the coming year. Audits for the past year done by the Office of Internal Audit have ranged from looking into accusations of misuse of the City’s public safety tax to the Planning Department playing favorites when making hires.

This new online survey is asking people to identify city departments, divisions, and processes that would benefit from independent audit or review. They can also identify areas they think could be subject to fraud, waste, or abuse.

Audits considered for the audit plan come from suggestions from the survey, staff, complaints, and other sources. The survey is available on the City’s website.