ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is hosting its 37th Annual Erin Truheque Memorial Golf and Gala Tournament on July 7 & 8. The name ‘Erin Trujeque’ came from, “A friend of mine we went to 6th grade together and unfortunately he never made it to 7th grade, we started a golf tournament to honor him,” said James Zanios, board of directors. “Now we try to use the money we raise for anything that the insurance won’t pay,” said Zanios.

The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico exists to help people from New Mexico who have been diagnosed with and treated for childhood cancer. Helping families cope with the day-to-day educational, emotional, and financial needs of living with and fighting cancer. Located at the New Mexico Pediatric Oncology Facility.

If you would like to participate in the golf tournament there are still spots available as well as tickets for the Gala. For more information visit their website.