ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Known for its floral, herbaceous cocktails crafted with house-made infusions and seasonal inspirations. The Botanic Bar inside Sawmill Market highlights the botanic nature of spirits with a focus on gin.

You can now enjoy cocktails without the hard liquor in them. The Botanic Bar is now offering mocktails, like Blueberry Mockjito and Bee Sting. Each cocktail is a counterpart of one of their spiritous cocktails that allow guests to enjoy our creations without alcohol.

Sawmill Market is the largest food hall in Albuquerque, and it was the first of its kind when it opened in March 2020. Since then, Sawmill (with the help of its diverse assortment of more than 20 outlets) has established itself as a gathering place for both locals and travelers.

For more information visit sawmillmarket.com.