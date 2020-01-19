The best pinballers in the state go full tilt in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen pinball pros went head to head Saturday afternoon for their chance to make it to the national championship.

This is more than just a friendly game of pinball. These pinballers take the game seriously, putting their flipper skills to the test. “If you’re an advanced player, you’re trying to unlock modes, get certain point accumulations by unlocking those modes, get multi balls and bonuses and jackpots,” said Kristen Browning-Mezel, Owner of 505 Pinball.

Saturday’s competition at 505 Pinball in Rio Rancho featured the top 16 pinball players in the state. “It’s exciting, we’ve been watching pinball grow over the five years we’ve been in the business,” she said.

They’ve already been successful in more than 20 other tournaments throughout New Mexico in 2019. Each competitor is hoping they make it to the final round of the first-ever New Mexico State Pinball Championship. “There will be one champion from today’s event and that person will go on to participate in the national championship in Denver, Colorado,” Kristen said.

Each of them brings intensity with unique moves, fierce flipping, and unbreakable focus. The winner of Saturday’s competition will compete against at least 50 other top pinballers from North America. That tournament for bragging rights and a cash prize is in March.