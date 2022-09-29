ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Belle of Amherst, is the latest production that the Albuquerque Little Theatre is getting ready to showcase to the public this fall.

In a one-woman role, Ronda Lewis will be the only actor in this play. A unique way of portraying the life of poet Emily Dickinson. Although she will also be portraying other people in Emily’s life, the audience will only see it as one-sided.

In her Amherst, Massachusetts home, the reclusive nineteenth-century poet Emily Dickinson recollects her past through her work, her diaries and letters, and a few encounters with significant people in her life. William Luce’s classic play shows us both the pain and the joy of Dickinson’s secluded life.

Showtimes:

Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, October 1, 2022 @ 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, October 2, 2022 @ 2:00 P.M.

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @7:30 P.M.

Friday, October 7, 2022 @ 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, October 8, 2022 @ 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, October 9, 2022 @ 7:30 P.M.

Tickets are $15, located at ABQ Little Teather 224 San Pasquale SW Albuquerque, NM 87104.