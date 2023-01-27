ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum foundation is a recipient of a grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the visual arts.



The museum received a $100,000 grant to support the upcoming Albuquerque museum exhibition, ‘Broken Boxes’ which will be on view later this year. The grant gives the museum financial support to plan for the exhibition.

Broken Boxes will be on display from September 2, 2024 – January 5, 2025. Broken Boxes celebrates 10 years as a podcast project that highlights BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and activist visual artists whose work and practices challenge social, political, and creative orthodoxies.

For more information visit albuquerquemuseumfoundation.org.